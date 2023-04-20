Circus lions break enclosure in China, audience run in all directions (Video)

A footage has emerged from China that shows two circus lions escaping from their enclosure during a live performance, creating panic among the audience members.

Several people present at the venue ran away in terror as the lions jumped out of an unlocked door last week.

The Global Times reported that that trainers and breeders were able to catch the big cats within a short time and the circus was ordered to suspend its operations. No injuries were reported in the incident.

