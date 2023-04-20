Human rights violations in India: Amritpal Singh’s wife stopped at Amritsar Airport from travelling to London

Amritpal Singh’s wife, Kirandeep Kaur, has been stopped at the Amritsar airport and is being questioned, sources in the Punjab police said. She was at the airport to board a flight to London.

“Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur has not been detained yet. She is being questioned by the Immigration department,” Indian media reported quoting Punjab Police.

Amritpal Singh wife

Amritpal Singh married Kaur, a UK-based NRI, in February this year. Singh had then said that his marriage was an example of reverse migration and announced that he and his wife would live in Punjab.

He claims to be a follower of the Khalistani separatist and Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and is known as “Bhindranwale 2.0” among his supporters.