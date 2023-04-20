Pakistani Rupee knocks down US Dollar, gains 42 paisas amid IMF hopes

Pakistani Rupee continued its upward trend against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and gained 42 paisas at the interbank closing time of the Thursday.

The new price of the local unit reached Rs283.47 after gaining 42 paisas against the American currency.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan government has shared a financing plan for another Rs3 billion with the International Monetary Fund, as reportedly, there is a possibility of receiving funds from commercial banks, including World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Bank.

