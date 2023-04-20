Poonch: Gunmen kill 5 Indian soldiers in Occupied Kashmir

At least five army soldiers were burnt alive after a vehicle they were travelling in caught fire in Poonch district on Thursday.

Unidentified gunmen on Thursday opened fire at an Indian army vehicle in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing at least five soldiers, the army said.

Grenades were also likely thrown at the vehicle in the Rajouri sector of the region, causing it to catch fire, the army said. One soldier was severely wounded.

"Operations are in progress to locate the perpetrators," the army said in a statement.

A defence ministry source said Army Chief General Manoj Pande has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the attack.

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan. Militants in the region under India's control have for decades fought security forces.

In August last year, militants attacked an Indian army post in Rajouri, killing three soldiers, while two attackers died in the shootout.

New Delhi has long accused Pakistan of stoking a decades-long insurgency in Kashmir. Islamabad denies that accusation, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris seeking self-determination.

According to Indian media, Army and police personnel have reached the incident site.

Snowfall in Occupied Valley

The higher reaches of Kashmir continued to receive snowfall for the second consecutive day while rains lashed plains, officials said on Wednesday.

The upper reaches of the Valley, including Keran and Machil, in the Kupwara district, Gurez, in the Bandipora district, and Sonamarg in the Ganderbal district, received light snowfall, they said, adding that there are reports of snowfall in some other areas at the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

Snowfall also continued on the Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh national highway for the second day.

The plain areas, including Srinagar city, were lashed by overnight rains, bringing down the temperature, they said. Rains continued intermittently during the day as well.

The Meteorological (MeT) office has said intermittent light to moderate rain at most places of Kashmir and scattered places of Jammu would continue till the evening, after which there would be a significant decrease in rainfall activity.

The higher reaches are likely to experience a good amount of snowfall, it said.

There is a forecast of intermittent light to moderate rain at scattered places from Thursday till Saturday.

The weather is likely to stay mainly dry after that till April 25.

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall over the past two days in Kashmir has dampened the festive spirit of shoppers ahead of the Eid.

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, is expected to be celebrated on Friday or Saturday, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

“Preparations for Eid are underway but rain has hampered and disturbed the fervour. There is no rush in the market compared to last year,” Nisar Hussain, a customer, said.

He also blamed the rampant construction work going on in the city for fewer people coming out to shop.

“If you see, due to smart city construction work also people don’t have a passage to walk. So, this also has adversely affected the Eid shopping,” Hussain said.

Imtiaz Ahmad Bhat, a shop owner, echoed similar views.