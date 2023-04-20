PM chairs meeting with allies as SC suggests talks to sort out polls issue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is chairing a meeting of leaders of coalition parties.

The government’s legal team and advisers are also attending the meeting.

The legal team has given a detailed briefing to the meeting participants.

The meeting is deliberating on the elections case currently being heard by the Supreme Court.

The participant are mulling over the government’s future strategy related to elections.

The meeting comes on the heels of the Supreme Court asking all political leaders to initiate negotiations on elections today, and update it on the progress by 4pm.

The court resumed hearing a petition filed by the Defense Ministry to hold general elections simultaneously across the country.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, is taking up the matter.

The CJP remarked that the elections can be held after Eidul Azha in July. It is expected that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will show some flexibility, the CJP said, adding the court will not withdraw its May 14 decision.