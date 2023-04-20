Watch Live
Pakistan

PM directs Pakistani embassy in KSA to assist bus accident’s affected people

He expresses sorrow and grief over loss of precious lives in pilgrims’ bus accident
Web desk Apr 20, 2023
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—Photo: PM official Facebook account</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the Pakistan embassy in Saudi Arabia to provide all possible assistance to Pakistani Umra pilgrims affected in a bus accident.

At least nine Pakistani citizens including women and children were killed and five Umrah pilgrims sustained injuries in the traffic accident near Al-Qassim area.

The prime minister expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the pilgrims’ bus accident.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of eternal peace to the departed souls and for early recovery of the injured.

