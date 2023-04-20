Annual inflation reache new high of 47.23%

Inflation continues is rising trend, with last week the figure increasing by 0.51%.

Moreover, the annual inflation rate reached a new high of 47.23%.

As per a review report of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on prices in 50 markets of 17 major cities, the rates of 29 essential items, including chicken, potato, tea, rice, jaggery, bread, saw an upward trend.

Also Read: Current account shows $654 million surplus for first time in 27 months

The report says the prices of LPG and petrol also increased.

However, the prices of eight items, including tomato, onion, garlic, wheat, flour, daal and gram, decreased.

On an annual basis, wheat flour increased by 144%, and tea by 104%, as per the report.

Also Read: Soaring inflation dampens Eid holiday spirit in crisis-hit Pakistan

During this period, the prices of potato saw a hike by 100%, eggs by 98%, and rice by 87%.

Over the last year, gas charges increased 108%, diesel 103%, petrol 88%.