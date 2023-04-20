Cyclists pedal their way to Guinness World Record with GPS dinosaur

A team of French cyclists has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest GPS drawing around a velociraptor-shaped track.

The track, which measures 1,025 km long, was completed in just six days, with the team pedaling for an impressive 43 hours and 47 minutes.

The cyclists identified as Florent Arnaud, Maxime Brugère, Franck Delorme, Nicolas Meunier and Jean Roule drew the impressive dinosaur track, after paddling for six days.

They crossed several other counties during the ride, including Cher, Saône-et-Loire, Indre, Nievre, Creuse and Puy-de-Dome.

The team began and finished in Meillard, a small town in the Allier region of central France, on April 14th.

Cyclists decided to undertake the mammoth cycle after discovering a registered world record for the longest GPS drawing by a bike team, which had completed a 761 km heart-shaped ride they deemed ‘looked beatable’.

“Dinosaurs are proof that such strong species can quickly become extinct and that is what we are currently going through with the sixth mass extinction,” Brugère said.

The record-breaking attempt was officially recognized by Guinness World Records, who confirmed that the team had indeed set a new record for ‘the largest GPS drawing’.

In addition to breaking the world record, the team also created a historic piece of art which is visible on GPS maps and can be traced from start to finish, giving viewers a sense of the incredible feat of human endurance that the team has accomplished.