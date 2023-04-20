FM to visit India next month for SCO meeting

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is scheduled to lead a Pakistani delegation to the Indian city of Goa next month.

At her weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch announced that the minister will attend a meeting of the Shanghai Co-operation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers in India.

The minister will also attend meetings as part of the SCO summit.

In January, India had invited Pakistan to the SCO meeting, signalling a possible thaw in relations between the nuclear-armed rivals. The invitation from Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was delivered by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

During the briefing, the FO spokesperson said the minister of state for foreign affairs visited Samarkand, Uzbekistan on April 13, and emphasized the need for constructive engagement with the Afghan interim government.

Hina Rabbani Khar attended the fourth ministerial conference of Afghanistan’s neighbors.

She also held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Ms Baloch further said Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Afghanistan Obaid Nizamani has returned to Kabul, and assumed his responsibilities.

Foreign Minister Bilawal, in a telephone call with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Kham Muttaqi, emphasized the need for the Afghan interim government to ensure the safety of Pakistan’s diplomatic missions and personnel.

Moreover, Pakistan continues to participate in SCO meetings, as recently, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman represented the country in the 4th SCO meeting, held virtually in New Delhi.

A day ago, the National Disaster Management Authority director participated virtually in the SCO expert meeting.

She also expressed concern over the situation in Sudan, and are closely monitoring the Pakistani community living there.

“Our embassy is in constant contact with the Pakistani community in Sudan.”