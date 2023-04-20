Healthy Eidul-Fitr: Medical experts share tips to avoid overindulging

Experts in the medical field are warning people to be cautious about their eating habits during Eidul-Fitr celebrations to avoid potential health issues such as gastritis and acidity.

With traditional spicy foods and an abundance of sweet treats, it’s easy to overindulge after a month of fasting.

Dr. Abdullah, an Internal Medicine expert, advises moderation during the festive season to prevent health complications.

He warns that those who practice moderation during Ramadan often fall prey to bad eating habits during Eid, which can result in vomiting and motion sickness.

It’s essential to clean hands carefully after consuming spicy foods and pay attention to food hygiene in the markets.

Dr. Abrar, a Medical Officer, recommends being cautious about consuming food and drink from the market and ensuring that water is boiled before consumption. Diabetic patients, in particular, need to be extra careful about their diet during Eid.

It’s important to remember that while Eid is a time for celebration and enjoyment, it’s crucial to maintain a healthy diet and avoid overeating. By doing so, we can ensure a happy and healthy Eidul-Fitr for all.