IHC issues detailed verdict in Imran Khan’s security plea

The Islamabad High Court fully determined the threats posed to former prime minister Imran Khan and ordered to provide adequate security to him.

The IHC chief justice issued a written decision on Imran Khan’s request for provision of security.

“Imran Khan should be given security as per the threats he is facing,” the court ruled.

The government should place the matter of threats and provision of security to Imran Khan before the Threats Assessment Committee, the verdict states.

The decision of the Threat Assessment Committee from last year is probably considered worthless.

Imran Khan, as a former prime minister, is eligible for security and there is no doubt over it, the IHC maintains, adding the assassination attempt on him must be taken into consideration.

“Matters regarding Imran Khan’s security need to be reassessed,” he IHC stated.