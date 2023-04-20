Pakistan orders first crude oil ship from Russia

Pakistan has announced its first-ever order to import crude oil from Russia as it seeks cheaper fuel options in the face of macroeconomic challenges. The move comes as Pakistan is also working to finalize an oil refinery project with Saudi Arabia.

State Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik, confirmed the purchase of crude oil from Russia. According to officials from the Petroleum Ministry, the government has ordered the first crude oil ship which will arrive at Karachi port in mid-May.

The officials added that Pakistan is looking to source 33% of its oil imports from Russia, and the arrival of the first cargo marks the formal commencement of the contract for the purchase of cheap oil from Moscow.

Pakistan will be importing two types of crude oil from Russia - Ural and Sokols. The Russian team will also be present to refine the crude oil in Pakistan.