Shehbaz Sharif lauds PKLI for launching Robotic Surgery

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday appreciated the management and doctors of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Hospital Lahore for launching an important initiative of the state-of-the-art Robotic Surgery.

On his official twitter handle, the premier said this great welfare project was criticized by former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar.

“The day is not far when PKLI will become the John Hopkins of Pakistan,” he added.

The Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute in Lahore made history by becoming the first government hospital in the country to perform robotic surgery.

In a landmark achievement, expert doctors successfully carried out the first kidney surgery using robots, paving the way for dozens of such surgeries to be performed every month.

The advent of robotic surgery has revolutionized the field of medicine, enabling doctors to perform surgeries in areas that were previously inaccessible to human hands.

With the assistance of expert doctors, robots worth crores of rupees are now carrying out countless operations.

According to Dr. Nadeem Nusrat, the Chairman of the Urology Department at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, robotic surgeries will not only save time, but also reduce costs. Patients can also expect faster recovery times as less of their bodies are affected during the procedure.