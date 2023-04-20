Security beefed up at railways during special Eidul Fitr train operations

Pakistan Railways police have beefed up security at all stations, platforms, and trains across the country during the special Eidul Fitr train operations.

The Pakistan Railways has kicked off a special operation in which five trains are being used to facilitate the public’s travel needs for this year’s Eidul Fitr.

In view, the IG railways police have directed all officers to ensure foolproof security and deploy a bomb disposal squad on all railway stations across the country. However, checking has been intensified at all entry and exit points to avert any untoward situation.

Moreover, the cops will also be deployed in plain clothes to provide additional security measures.

Pakistan announced Eid holidays from Friday, April 21, to Tuesday, April 25.