WATCH: Miraculous boy escapes death by harvester in China

A heart-stopping video of a young boy’s incredible escape from a combine harvester has surfaced online and is quickly gaining global attention.

The harrowing incident reportedly took place in China’s Anhui province, and the footage shows the child being hit by the large agricultural vehicle but miraculously coming out unscathed.

According to reports, the boy was helping his father dry grain on one side of a busy street when he decided to visit his mother on the other side.

Also read: Beverage brand faces boycott in US after transgender partnership

However, he failed to see the approaching harvester due to a parked truck, and he was hit by the machine’s sharp pincers.

The harvester’s wheels missed the boy, and he managed to avoid a fatal injury as the machine passed over him.

His parents immediately rushed to rescue him, and the CCTV footage captured the boy getting up on his own and his relieved parents embracing him.

Also read: Children to quiz prime minister on his wealth in TV interview

Local media reported that the boy sustained serious injuries, but thankfully they were not life-threatening.

This terrifying incident is not the first of its kind in China, with a similar near-miss story emerging a few years ago when a toddler fell out of his parents’ minivan and was run over by a car but miraculously survived unscathed.