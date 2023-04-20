In a first, Disney to have an actor with Down syndrome in a lead role

The star of ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ Noah Matthews Matofsky has etched his name in history after becoming the first actor with Down Syndrome to play a major role in a movie produced by Disney.

The 15-year-old British teenager stars as Slightly, leader of the Lost Boys, in the 2023 live-action feature, which will premiere on Disney+ on April 28.

The ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ is a much-anticipated remake of the 1953 animated Disney classic.

Noah learned about Disney’s casting process for Peter Pan & Wendy via the talent agency called Zebedee – which is a talent agency that prioritizes inclusivity.

Noah, in an interview, revealed that co-star Jude Law – who appears in the film as the villainous Captain Hook – gave him a day to remember after the Hollywood star bought ice cream for the child actors on set.

Captain Hook was previously played by Jason Isaacs in the 2003 adaptation.

The latest remake stars Alexander Molony as Peter Pan and Ever Anderson as Wendy.

It is pertinent to mention here that Disney has been criticized often lately when it comes to Disney movies’ inclusivity — with some complaining that Disney is too inclusive.