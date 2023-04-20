PM Shehbaz draws line between judiciary, Parliament over Constitution

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the power to interpret the Constitution lies with the judiciary, while the power to write and amend it rests with the Parliament.

The premier inaugurated the Constitution of Pakistan 1973 app today, which will enable millions of Pakistanis to access the basic principles of the Constitution through digital technology.

During the ceremony, the prime minister said, “Transferring the Constitution of Pakistan to digital technology is a matter of happiness. Through the mobile app, the youth will be able to benefit from the Constitution.”

He added that the time has come for everyone to come together to uphold and respect the Constitution and that the judiciary can interpret the Constitution, but not rewrite it.

This authority lies with the Parliament, the premier emphasized while adding that the Constitution has been born from the cradle of Parliament.

PM Shehbaz said that it has never happened that the Supreme Court issues a stay order against an unenacted bill.

He noted that sometimes the Constitution has been rewritten and broken by dictators, and expressed hope that the judiciary and bars will act as the guardians of the sacred document.

He stressed the need for all institutions to come together to uphold the Constitution.

PM Shehbaz also praised the framers of the Constitution, which included Bhutto Shaheed, Mufti Mahmood, Shah Noorani, Khan Abdul Wali, and others.

He said, “These leaders put aside all differences and created the Constitution for the Constitution of Pakistan. The names of these leaders will be remembered in beautiful and golden words.”

Speaking about the mistakes made by politicians in the past, including himself, the prime minister said, “Great people are those who learn from mistakes and move forward.”