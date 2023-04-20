Modi’s India becomes nightmare for Muslims during Ramadan

The fascist Hindutva regime, led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made life a nightmare for Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.

Media reports indicate that on April 4, Hindu extremists prevented Muslims from offering Taraweeh prayers in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. During Taraweeh, over 60 goons from the religiously violent organization “Bajrang Dal” stormed the mosque.

Despite filing a complaint, the Indian police present remained silent spectators, and the local magistrate sealed half of the mosque.

In total, 31 incidents have been reported of the Modi regime preventing Muslims from praying during the holy month of Ramadan. On March 24, Bajrang Dal goons stopped Muslims from offering Taraweeh prayers in Muradabad.

Additionally, on March 24 and 26, Hindu extremists prevented Muslims from offering Isha and Taraweeh prayers in Noida. On March 31, Madrassa Azizia in Bihar was set on fire during a Hindu religious festival.

On April 1, Hindu extremists rioted during Taraweeh prayers in Hyderabad.

On April 4, Hindu extremists stormed the Jamia Masjid in Hazari Bagh in Jharkhand, tortured worshipers, and broke the mosque’s main gate.

According to a report by Human Rights Watch, extremists use Hindu festivals as opportunities to commit violence against Muslims.

Read more: Miandad says Modi is ruling because of hatred card against Pakistan

There has been a significant increase in anti-Muslim acts and violence in India since Narendra Modi came to power.

The media reports ask whether international human rights organizations will take notice of the atrocities being committed against Muslims in India.