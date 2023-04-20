Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Athletics

Missing Indian climber found alive on Nepal’s Annapurna

Anurag Maloo is in critical condition
Samaa Web Desk Apr 20, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo/File</p>

Photo/File

Missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo has been found alive in critical condition on Nepal’s mount Annapurna.

Anurag Maloo went missing earlier this week after falling into a deep crevasse, around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III.

“He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive,” said Anurag’s brother.

“We will have to shift our focus towards the medical side now,” he added.

Read also: Irish climber dies, Indian missing after falling into crevasses on Nepal’s Annapurna

The 34-year-old, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents.

Mr. Anurag has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

A renowned Irish climber fell into a crevasse on the same mountain on Monday and died.

Nepal’s Mount Annapurna is world’s 10th highest mountain.

nepal

Annapurna

Anurag Maloo

Indian climber

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div