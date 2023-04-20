Missing Indian climber found alive on Nepal’s Annapurna

Missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo has been found alive in critical condition on Nepal’s mount Annapurna.

Anurag Maloo went missing earlier this week after falling into a deep crevasse, around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III.

“He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive,” said Anurag’s brother.

“We will have to shift our focus towards the medical side now,” he added.

The 34-year-old, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents.

Mr. Anurag has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

A renowned Irish climber fell into a crevasse on the same mountain on Monday and died.

Nepal’s Mount Annapurna is world’s 10th highest mountain.