Sindh police to crackdown on fake number plates, unregistered vehicles

In a bid to curb illegal activities and improve law and order, the Sindh police have decided to launch a massive crackdown on fake number plates, unregistered vehicles, and the display of arms.

The Additional Inspector General of Police Operations has sent a letter to five DIGs, directing them to take strict action against such activities.

The Sukkur police have announced that they will be launching an operation from Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, and Larkana.

Similarly, the Karachi Traffic Police will be leading the crackdown against violators in all seven districts of the city, including South, City, Central, East, Korangi, West, and Malir.

According to the police, the use of fake number plates and unregistered vehicles is a common practice among criminals and terrorists, which makes it difficult for the authorities to track them down.

The display of arms is also a serious offense, and the police have warned that those found violating these laws will face strict legal action.

The crackdown is expected to be carried out in a phased manner, with special teams deployed to various areas of the province. The police have urged the public to cooperate with them and report any suspicious activities in their area.