Children to quiz prime minister on his wealth in TV interview

A TV interview with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to see a group of children grill him on his wealth and response to the cost-of-living crisis, according to Sky.

The interview, to be broadcast on Sky Kids channel, will have young presenters asking the prime minister about several issues, including underage vaping and looking forward to seeing his favorite pop star, Katy Perry, perform at King Charles III’s coronation concert.

The interview also delves into the deepening cost-of-living crisis, with one child asking Sunak about his suitability to help struggling families, given his wealth.

The British premier will be questioned about the government’s plans to stop underage vaping and will highlight the new “illicit vapes squad” aimed at cracking down on the sale of e-cigarettes to children.

The prime minister is also under investigation by the UK Parliament’s standards watchdog over claims that he did not declare, as a financial interest, a childcare firm his wife holds shares in, which benefitted from the budget.

Akshata Murty held shares in Koru Kids as far back as March 2019, before Sunak entered Downing Street as chancellor, according to documents lodged with Companies House.

Sunak’s team has said that the shares were transparently declared as a ministerial interest, and that he has followed the rules.