Twilight TV series officially in works

From page to screen to TV; the Twilight series is reportedly in early stages of development.

Get ready to relive the magic of Twilight as the vampire saga continues its epic journey after a 12-year hiatus. The drama is in the early stages of development via Lionsgate Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet noted on Wednesday (April 19) that the potential project is still in its “infancy” and does not have a network, platform or a writer attached yet.

It’s been more than a decade since Twilight first hit our screens and captured the hearts of millions. Fans of the vampire romance have been eagerly waiting for more from Stephenie Meyer’s world, and now it seems their wishes might be about to come true.

The news has sent shockwaves through the fandom, with fans excitedly speculating on what the new series might entail.

Will we be seeing a brand new take on Bella, Edward and the rest of the gang? Or will this be a whole new story altogether? At this early stage, it’s impossible to say for sure. But what we do know is that Stephanie Meyer herself is involved in the project, as are the producers behind the hugely successful movie adaptations.

Read also: K-pop singer dies aged 25

It’s clear that Lionsgate has high hopes for the series, but as yet no home has been locked in. However, with the Twilight franchise still hugely popular among both new and old fans, it seems likely that there will be plenty of streamers keen to get on board.

The original film adaptations of the Twilight saga were a global phenomenon, grossing over $3 billion at the box office and turning Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner into household names.

The story of a human girl falling in love with a vampire captured the imaginations of audiences around the world, with its blend of romance, fantasy and action. But while the movies were undoubtedly successful, they also received their fair share of criticism. Some viewers found the characters wooden, the dialogue clunky and the storyline overly melodramatic.

Read also: ‘Mobile FOMO’: How often do you use your phone?

With the chance to start fresh with a TV series, however, there’s an opportunity to address these issues and create a more nuanced, satisfying version of Meyer’s world.

One thing’s for sure – the Twilight fandom is going to be buzzing with excitement over this news. Whether you’re a die-hard fan who’s been waiting years for more Twilight content, or a newcomer to the franchise who’s eager to see what all the fuss is about, there’s no doubt that this new TV series is going to be one of the most talked-about projects in the coming months.