Govt ordered not to harass Imran during Eid holidays

The Islamabad High Court has ordered the government not to harass Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan during the Eid holidays.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq was hearing Imran Khan’s petition seeking details of the cases registered against him as well as orders for the police not to arrest him.

The government was issued a notice at the request of Imran Khan, and a response sought.

During the proceedings, Imran’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry commented that reports of talks between political parties is a good discussion, and today, the development may move in a positive direction.

Imran Khan’s request for keeping the petition pending till after Eid was also approved, and has been scheduled for re-hearing on April 27.

Imran’s counsel further said Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq visited Zaman Park and made an encouraging effort to negotiate.

However, the next morning, the PTI’s Sindh president was picked up.

The chief justice remarked that this incident apparently created a “bad taste”.

Chaudhry further expressed fears that another operation against his client is on the cards during the Eid holidays.