Under the counter service of new bank notes before Eid picks pace

The tradition of giving new, shiny currency notes on Eidul Fitr is a long-standing practice in Pakistan. However, this year citizens are facing difficulties acquiring new notes due to state bank’s refusal of issuing new notes.

As a result, new notes are being sold in black market, causing citizens to pay extra to maintain their tradition.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s refusal to issue new notes has resulted in a black market for them around the central bank in Lahore.

Buyers report that they are being charged an extra four to five hundred rupees for a bundle, even though the state bank is not distributing them.

The sellers of new notes claim that they are charging an extra 20 to 50 rupees, which they say is their right. Citizens, eager to maintain their tradition of giving new notes on Eid, are willing to pay the extra cost.

The situation has caused frustration among citizens who are struggling to acquire new notes for Eidul fitr.

The self-made tradition of giving new notes on Eid is deeply rooted in Pakistani culture, and citizens are determined to uphold it despite the challenges they are facing.