Watch: Solar eclipse visuals bowl over observers

Sky gazers around the world witnessed a rare celestial event on Thursday, a hybrid solar eclipse. The event was visible from a wideband that stretched from the eastern coast of the United States, across the Atlantic Ocean, to parts of Africa.

What is a hybrid solar eclipse?

A hybrid solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, but it doesn’t cover the Sun completely. Instead, a ring of sunlight is visible around the Moon’s edges.

This type of eclipse is called “hybrid” because it can look like a total eclipse from some places on Earth, while from other places it looks like a partial eclipse with a ring of fire around the Moon.

Hybrid solar eclipses are not very common, happening only every few years, and they can only be seen from certain places on Earth where the Moon’s shadow falls.

Many people were able to view the event live, while others captured the spectacle on their mobile cameras.

Those who were not in the path of the eclipse also joined in on the fun by watching live streams and social media feeds of the event. Many people captured photos and videos of the eclipse on their mobile cameras and shared them online, allowing others to experience the rare phenomenon virtually.

Watch some of them below:

The event was a thrilling sight for all who were able to witness it, whether in person or through the screens of their mobile devices.