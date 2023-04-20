Snapchat’s ‘My AI’ GPT-powered chatbot for now free to all users

Snapchat, the app that once made headlines for its disappearing messages, is now making waves with its new GPT-powered chatbot. The company recently announced that it will be offering the chatbot, known as “My AI,” for free to all 750 million of its monthly users.

This move comes after initially offering the chatbot to only its three million paid subscribers in March.

My AI has since become a hit with users, handling over two million chats per day. That’s a lot of chit-chat!

The chatbot can provide factual information, creative content, and engage in conversations with users. It can even send photos and provide AI-generated images in response.

Also read: SpaceX to make second bid to launch Starship on test flight

And the best part? Users can change the name and appearance of the bot with a custom Bitmoji avatar. Talk about personalization!

Jack Brody, Snap’s vice president of product, sees the introduction of the free Artificial Intelligence chatbot as a way to deepen the company’s ability to serve its mission of “helping people express themselves, learn about the world, live in the moment, and have fun together.” It’s all about bringing people closer, folks!

But Snapchat isn’t stopping there. The company is also focusing on private communication over public broadcasting, setting itself apart from other platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Also read: Pakistan’s 5G internet rollout faces major hurdles, says federal minister for IT

New tools will be introduced to allow creators to run public pages while posting privately for friends and family. And eligible users can now earn money for their viral success. Cha-ching!

Despite initial criticisms, My AI has proven to be a hit with users. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel even uses the chatbot to create bedtime stories for his children and plan his wife’s birthday itinerary. Talk about a multi-tasker!

Of course, with great power comes great responsibility. Snapchat will be more careful about providing age-appropriate advice after criticism that the chatbot was inappropriate for young users.

Also read: Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale

But Brody assures users that in 99.5% of cases, responses from the bot conform to the community guidelines. Phew, crisis averted!

All in all, it seems like Snapchat’s chatbot is here to stay. Whether you need a virtual friend or just want to have some fun, My AI is ready and waiting to chat.

So go ahead, give it a try. Who knows, you might just make a new (artificially intelligent) friend!