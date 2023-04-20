Anwar ul Haq takes oath as Azad Jammu Kashmir PM

Anwar ul Haq Thursday administered oath as the 15th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a surprising turn of events on Thursday, Haq, a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) forward bloc, was elected unopposed as the 15th Prime Minister of AJK, dealing a setback to the PTI.

Chaudhry received an overwhelming mandate, securing 48 out of 52 votes in the AJK Legislative Assembly, which is the largest mandate in the assembly’s history.

However, four lawmakers, including two PTI members, Sardar Atiq of the Muslim Conference and Sardar Hassan Ibrahim of the Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party, did not cast their votes.

This unexpected development occurred after Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was disqualified by the AJK High Court in a contempt case.

On Monday, an assembly session was scheduled to elect a new prime minister, but it was adjourned without any polling due to differences between warring PTI factions led by Barrister Sultan Mehmood and Tanveer Ilyas.

In an attempt to resolve the issue, several senior PTI leaders visited Muzafarrabad, and Imran Khan held a meeting with the ex-AJK PM in Lahore. However, the party did not nominate anyone for the post.

Unexpectedly, an emergency meeting of the AJK Legislative Assembly was called on Thursday to elect the prime minister, and interested candidates had only 15 minutes to submit their nomination papers before the voting began.

Haq - backed by PTI forward bloc and opposition parties such as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) - was elected unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination papers against him.