Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in search of Shawwal moon

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today (Thursday) to sight the moon of Shawwal, the tenth month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar.

The meeting of the central committee and its zonal subsidiaries will be held in different cities of Pakistan.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Kabir Azad will address a press conference later to announce whether the moon has been sighted or not.

Earlier, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), it is unlikely that the moon will be visible from anywhere in the country on Thursday, which means that Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on April 22.

This prediction is based on the occurrence of a solar eclipse in Pakistan on April 20, which started at 6:30am.

The eclipse happened on the 29th day of the moon date, and the new moon will appear on the following day.

Astronomers have stated that the new moon will not be visible in countries where the solar eclipse occurs on April 20.

As a result, it is expected that Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan on Saturday, April 22.

Notably, the International Astronomy Center of Saudi Arabia had announced that Eidul Fitr would fall on Saturday, April 22, which is a day later than expected.

The center had explained that it would not be possible to sight the crescent of the moon on Thursday (Ramadan 29) from anywhere in the Arab and Islamic world, and therefore, Eid would be celebrated on Saturday, April 22.