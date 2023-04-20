Anwar-ul-Haq elected AJK Prime Minister unopposed

Anwar Haq has been elected as the 15th Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir unopposed as no candidate has submitted nomination papers against him.

It is pertinent to note that Anwar Haq was the Speaker of the Assembly.

PTI nominated candidate Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was disqualified by the AJK High Court in contempt case.

On April 11, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was disqualified by Azad Kashmir High Court in a contempt case.

He was charged with using ‘threatening tone’ against the judiciary. The clips featuring the premier finding fault with the judiciary were played during the proceeding.

Before Ilyas, there have been two Pakistani prime ministers who have been disqualified by a court.

First, Yousaf Raza Gillani was disqualified by the Supreme Court in 2012 for contempt of court for refusing to reopen corruption cases against then-president Asif Ali Zardari.

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the top court in 2017 in the Panama Papers case, in which he was found guilty of not disclosing his offshore assets. He was also disqualified for life from holding public office.

Now, Ilyas, who belongs to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is the first AJK prime minister to face disqualification.

The court disqualified Ilyas from his seat of AJK legislature, and he cannot contest for any public office in the future. The punishment upheld till the rising of the court.

AJK’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Abdul Rasheed Sulehria has been directed by the court to hold polls for a new prime minister.

Previously, Ilyas had tendered an unconditional apology to the court for his statement when he appeared in today’s hearing.

Later, the disqualified PM moved to the AJK Supreme Court to get high court’s order revoked.

The top court sought a written response from Ilyas in two weeks explaining why he committed contempt of court.

PTI respects decision PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that it is important to respect the decisions of the court whether it is the prime minister of Pakistan or AJK as the country cannot run by destroying the judicial system.