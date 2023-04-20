Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Shawwal moon sighting

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday (today) to sight the moon of Shawwal 1444 AH.

Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would hold meetings at their respective headquarters, while the final announcement regarding the moon sighting would be made by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad.

The sighting of Shawwal crescent holds great significance for the Muslim community, as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan and the beginning of the Eid-ul-Fitr festivities.

The Religious Affairs Ministry has urged the citizens to cooperate with the Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in their respective areas, and to report any sightings of the crescent to the relevant authorities.

The ministry’s spokesperson also stated that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, along with the Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, would use all available resources and technology to sight the crescent including telescopes, binoculars, and other advanced equipment to ensure an accurate sighting.