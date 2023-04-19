Derbyshire county arranges Iftaar party for Haider Ali

Derbyshire county cricket club invited Pakistan’s batter Haider Ali as the chief guest as they arranged the Iftaar dinner party and also invited other notable Muslims of the community.

The councillor Gulfraz Nawaz also attended the event, whereas Imam Fazal E Muhammed Qadri gave lecture about fasting and importance of Ramazan.

Derbyshire Cricket Foundation Community and Partnerships Manger, Mark Barber said:

‘To have been able to organise and accommodate the event was a real honour and it signals our intent to better connect with our community at all levels. For some of the team this was a challenging yet reflective experience and I am proud to say that . We were honoured to be able to host this as the first of many events celebrating the diversity of our community. A huge thankyou to everyone who attended, took part and made the event such a resounding success.’

In attendance on the evening were members of DCF staff, DCF Chair of Trustees Bob Blenkinsop, DCCC Chief Executive and DCF Trustee Ryan Duckett, Special Guest Haider Ali, Councillor Gulfraz Nawaz, Imam Fazal E Muhammed qadri, Father Robert Atkins, and members of the community.