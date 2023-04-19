PTI moves SC against interim Punjab, KP govts

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday filed a formal petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan after the completion of tenure of the caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The petition has been filed by PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, former Punjab Chief Minister, and Mehmood Khan, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, in the apex court.

The federal government has been made a party through the Interior, Finance, and Law and Justice Secretaries. The petition also includes the principal secretaries of the Prime Minister, caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Election Commission of Pakistan as respondents.

The application filed in the apex court includes all the relevant facts pertaining to the dissolution of Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, as well as the formation of caretaker governments. It also includes a comprehensive description of the relevant bases of the constitution of Pakistan and election laws.

The petition prayed the court to immediately remove caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and KP after the completion of their constitutional tenure. It also seeks to prevent them from exercising their powers with immediate effect.

The petition also appealed the top court to devise a procedure for overseeing the day-to-day affairs of both the provinces.