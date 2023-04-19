Two-member PTI delegation to appear in SC on simultaneous elections petition

A two-member Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation comprising of party leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry will tomorrow (Thursday) appear before the Supreme Court after approval from party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a petition filed by the Defense Ministry to hold general elections simultaneously across the country.

A three-member bench of the apex court, header by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar, heard the Ministry of Defense’s plea to hold elections concurrently. However, the bench deemed the plea inadmissible and summoned all the political parties’ leaders tomorrow (Thursday).

During the hearing, the CJP remarked that the stagnant political system is beginning to function, adding that the deadline of May 14th is approaching. He further noted that if the political parties reach consensus, the court can make room.

The Chief Justice further observed that the decision of May 14 will be implemented if political failed to reach consensus, and expressed concern over potential clashes on the streets before elections, if the political process does not move forward.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked that both the parties will have to take steps to reduce the political temperature.

The court adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

On the other hand, a two-member delegation of PTI will participate in the hearing after the approval of chairman Imran Khan.

PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and central senior vice president Fawad Chaudhary will attend the hearing. Both the leaders will present the party’s position tomorrow before the three-member bench of the top court.