Saudi Arabia: Nine Pakistani Umrah pilgrims en route Riyadh killed in traffic accident

After performing Umrah, all the pilgrims met with an unfortunate accident near Al-Qasim area after returning from Medina to Riyadh
Samaa TV Apr 19, 2023
Nine Pakistani citizens including women and children lost their lives and five Umrah pilgrims sustained injuries in a traffic accident in Saudi Arabia.

It has been reported that the residents of Nankana Sahib’s neighboring village Islamnagar were traveling in Saudi Arabia on a visit visa.

After performing Umrah, all the pilgrims met with an unfortunate accident near Al-Qasim area after returning from Medina to Riyadh.

It is pertinent to note that Medina to Riyadh is 837.8 km and it takes approximately 7 hours and 48 minutes via bus.

