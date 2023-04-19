Eid ul Fitr 2023: Punjab University announces week long holidays

Punjab University will remain closed from 20th April (Thursday) to 25th April (Tuesday) on account of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Punjab University said however, Saturday, 6th May, 2023 will be a working day in lieu of an additional holiday of Thursday, 20th April, 2023.

PU awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars in which Afshan Aziz D/o Aziz Muhammad in the subject of Political Science, Muhammad Asif S/o Riaz Ahmad in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Sumaira Khizar D/o Khizar Hayat in the subject of Political Science, Waqas Hassan S/o Khalid Mehmood in the subject of Applied Psychology, Haji Ghazanfar Hussain in the subject of Gender Studies, Atif Rahman Alvi S/o Abdul Rahman Alvi in the subject of High Energy Physics.

Sana Akhtar D/o Akhtar Ali in the subject of Environmental Sciences, Muhammad Shahid Iqbal S/o Dost Muhammad in the subject of Social Work, Huma Tahir D/o Muhammad Tahir Javed in the subject of Communication Studies and Muhammad Arshad S/o Muhammad Alam in the subject of Zoology.