Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute makes history with robotic surgery milestone!

The Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute in Lahore has made history by becoming the first government hospital in the country to perform robotic surgery.

In a landmark achievement, expert doctors successfully carried out the first kidney surgery using robots, paving the way for dozens of such surgeries to be performed every month.

The advent of robotic surgery has revolutionized the field of medicine, enabling doctors to perform surgeries in areas that were previously inaccessible to human hands.

With the assistance of expert doctors, robots worth crores of rupees are now carrying out countless operations.

According to Dr. Nadeem Nusrat, the Chairman of the Urology Department at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, robotic surgeries will not only save time, but also reduce costs.

Patients can also expect faster recovery times as less of their bodies are affected during the procedure.