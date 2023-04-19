PCB to donate earnings from gate money of fifth T20 to Turkey-Syria

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to donate the earnings of gate money from fifth T20 International of Pakistan and New Zealand in Rawalpindi, to the earthquake affected people of Syria and Turkey.

The fifth T20 will be played on 24 April and the spectators would be able to buy the tickets online from the website.

On 6 February 2023, the Earthquake affected both countries as millions were displaced and thousands had died.

PCB also gave the bank account details as they requested people to make donations for the noble cause, even if they are not coming to watch match.

Bank name: Bank of Pakistan Account title: Pakistan Cricket Board Account number: 2081003169856007 IBAN number: PK71NBPA2081003169856007