Dengue cases on rise in Lahore with four new cases reported in last 24 hours

Four new cases of dengue have been reported in Lahore in the last 24 hours, signaling a rise in the number of cases.

The Punjab Health Department confirmed that the cases were reported in the areas of Shalimar, Nishtar, Sumanabad, and Allama Iqbal Town.

With these new cases, the number of dengue cases reported in Lahore this year has risen to thirty, with twenty cases being reported in just the past month.

Also read: Climate pledges of world’s top carbon emitters

To combat the spread of the virus, the district administration of Lahore took action yesterday by destroying dengue larvae in 415 locations across the city.

This is a crucial step in preventing the spread of the disease, as dengue is transmitted by mosquitoes that breed in stagnant water.

Dengue fever is a viral infection that causes flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, joint and muscle pain, and a rash.

Also read: Hope special glasses can slow surging myopia in children

In severe cases, it can cause bleeding, shock, and even death. The best way to prevent dengue is to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, wear protective clothing, and use mosquito repellent.

The government and health authorities in Lahore are urging citizens to take preventative measures to protect themselves from dengue.

This includes eliminating stagnant water in and around homes, using mosquito nets and repellent, and seeking medical attention immediately if they experience any symptoms of the virus.