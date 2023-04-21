Relief Revolutionised: Tayaba, Rahat’s Tokenized Aid Distribution in Pakistan

Lahore, Pakistan - Tayaba, a non-profit organization in Lahore, Pakistan, is committed to improving access to clean water and sanitation for marginalized communities in the country. In collaboration with Rumsan-Rahat, a Nepalese blockchain company focused on social impact, Tayaba has launched the first-ever tokenization of philanthropy in Pakistan.

The project aims to address the dire situation in the Ghotki District of Sindh, where poverty and lack of clean water accessibility are widespread. The aid tokenization initiative will provide H2O (Help-2-Others) Wheels to 100 female-headed households in Ghotki, using the power of blockchain to make a positive impact.

The aid tokenization project will provide H2O (Help-2-Others) Wheels to 100 female-headed households in Ghotki, using the power of blockchain to make a positive impact.

Through this initiative, tokenization will be used for the first time in Pakistan to ensure transparency, efficiency, and accountability in aid distribution. The project aims to build trust and credibility with donors, funders, and program participants by creating a verifiable and transparent aid ecosystem that helps impact more lives.

This innovative approach to aid distribution in marginalized communities is particularly important given that Pakistan has the world’s third-highest number of unbanked adults, with 115 million people representing 53% of the adult population. The aid tokenization initiative aims to promote financial inclusion by providing access to digital wallets while also ensuring transparency in aid distribution.

The project is being implemented using Rumsan Rahat’s open-source blockchain-based aid distribution platform, which enables Tayaba and the local implementation partner, SRSO, to manage and oversee an aid distribution project through the Rahat dashboard. The platform allows for real-time tracking of distribution activities, while beneficiaries can receive H2O Wheels by redeeming tokens.

“Tayaba is an unconventional social organization that prioritizes efficient resource utilization, which is reflected in our innovative and high-impact yet low-resource approach. By embracing digital technology like Rahat, we can streamline our processes and reduce our environmental impact while ensuring transparency and accountability in the aid distribution process,” said Nida Sheikh, CEO of Tayaba.

The initiative involves beneficiary assessment and validation, onboarding users, token creation and transfers, and charging beneficiaries via QR cards or OTP verification. The auditable data trail facilitated by Rahat’s platform enables real-time tracking of transactions, reducing the time required for aid delivery, and mitigating transparency and privacy risks.

Moreover, the direct transfer of funds minimizes intermediaries, helping to reduce corruption and fraud in aid distribution. The tokenization of philanthropy in Pakistan marks a significant milestone in the country’s aid distribution landscape, enabling humanitarian actors to effectively serve underserved and unbanked communities.

“We believe that this initiative will not only provide aid to those who require it the most but also minimize the risks of fraud, waste, and abuse. By tokenizing philanthropy, we can provide a dignified and user-friendly process for aid recipients,” added Nida.

The collaboration between Tayaba and Rumsan Rahat reflects the power of blockchain technology to transform the landscape of aid distribution and bring about real change in the lives of marginalized communities. Bilal Bin Saqib, founder of Tayaba, is an award-winning social innovator and blockchain enthusiast who recently pioneered SavePakistan.crypto, the first initiative to tie NFTs to real-world relief products for flood victims.

“We envision a future where the power of blockchain technology will transform the landscape of aid distribution and bring about real change in the lives of marginalized communities. By tokenizing philanthropy, we are creating a transparent and accountable system that empowers aid recipients and helps us move towards a more equitable society,” said Bilal Bin Saqib.

For more information on the initiative, visit: https://rahat.io/blogs/rahat-x-tayaba-unites-together-to-bring-a-drop-of-hope-through-blockchain/