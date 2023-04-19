Pakistan’s 5G internet rollout faces major hurdles, says federal minister for IT

Pakistan’s economic crisis and political changes are affecting the country’s efforts to bring 5G internet services, according to Syed Amin Ul Haque, the federal minister for information technology.

In an interview, Haque said that the government is facing difficulties in introducing the fastest internet service due to the economic crisis and political changes in the country.

However, he assured that they are in touch with telecom companies and trying to introduce 5G in major cities by the end of the year.

Also read: Xiaomi’s latest offering is going to be game-changer in smartphone photography

Haque also acknowledged the importance of the IT sector in the country’s economy, citing how the youth are earning foreign exchange for Pakistan through freelancing. He said that it is the government’s responsibility to provide facilities to support this backbone of the economy.

The minister added that freelancers are facing difficulties in receiving payments due to issues such as difficulty in opening accounts and queries from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The IT Ministry is working with the State Bank of Pakistan and FBR to address these issues.

Also read: This gaming mouse fits your hand like glove

On a positive note, Haque shared that Google and TikTok have registered in the security exchange in Pakistan, and the government is in discussions with other major companies such as Facebook and Twitter to establish their offices in the country.