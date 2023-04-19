Top 10 takeaways from SC’s order in Punjab elections case

All the eyes are on the Supreme Court of Pakistan (CJP) as apex court is all set to resume hearing of the Punjab elections case on Thursday (tomorrow).

The apex court issued separate verdicts in the Punjab elections case on Wednesday and top judge Umar Ata Bandial remarked that a disobedience and defiance of the orders of the Court can itself have ‘serious consequences’ .

We have listed top 10 takeaways from the order of the apex court:

A disobedience and defiance of the orders of the Court can itself have serious consequences. Any future to and fro of this matter between the executive and legislative branches would not advance or serve any constitutional purpose. There would be a serious breach of constitutional duty and obligation. Attorney General was therefore directed to draw the attention of the Federal Cabinet and the Prime Minister to the foregoing so that the matter is remedied at the earliest. The Court requires that appropriate remedial measures be taken in full measure not later than 27.04.2023 and, in particular, by that date the sum of Rs 21 Billion be provided, in immediately available and realizable funds, to the Commission for the holding of the general elections to the Punjab and KPK Assemblies. Ministry of Defence report and petition on the security situation in the country at the present time and for the next few months. It was pointed out to the learned Attorney General that such an application could not be entertained nor relief granted, as CP 5/2023 has been decided by final judgment. CMA 2773/2023 is therefore disposed of as not maintainable.

