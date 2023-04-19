Top 10 takeaways from SC’s order in Punjab elections case
All the eyes are on the Supreme Court of Pakistan (CJP) as apex court is all set to resume hearing of the Punjab elections case on Thursday (tomorrow).
The apex court issued separate verdicts in the Punjab elections case on Wednesday and top judge Umar Ata Bandial remarked that a disobedience and defiance of the orders of the Court can itself have ‘serious consequences’ .
We have listed top 10 takeaways from the order of the apex court:
-
A disobedience and defiance of the orders of the Court can itself have serious consequences.
-
Any future to and fro of this matter between the executive and legislative branches would not advance or serve any constitutional purpose. There would be a serious breach of constitutional duty and obligation.
-
Attorney General was therefore directed to draw the attention of the Federal Cabinet and the Prime Minister to the foregoing so that the matter is remedied at the earliest.
-
The Court requires that appropriate remedial measures be taken in full measure not later than 27.04.2023 and, in particular, by that date the sum of Rs 21 Billion be provided, in immediately available and realizable funds, to the Commission for the holding of the general elections to the Punjab and KPK Assemblies.
-
Ministry of Defence report and petition on the security situation in the country at the present time and for the next few months. It was pointed out to the learned Attorney General that such an application could not be entertained nor relief granted, as CP 5/2023 has been decided by final judgment. CMA 2773/2023 is therefore disposed of as not maintainable.
-
The Finance Division has reported that this motion was rejected by the National Assembly and the necessary funds (Rs21 billion) could not therefore be made available to the Commission.
-
The team from Finance Division also stated that the normal practice was for the Supplementary Budget Statement for the current financial year (as also any previous years) to be laid before the National Assembly along with the Annual Budget Statement for the succeeding financial year, with both then to be approved.
-
There can therefore be no doubt, as noted in the Order, that the Federal Cabinet all along itself had the authority and power to authorize the expenditure of Rs 21 Billion from the Fund in order to enable the Federation to perform its constitutional obligations in relation to the general elections.
-
To the extent therefore that the report of the Finance Division concludes, or proceeds on the basis that, the Federal Government did not itself have the requisite constitutional authority and power at all times to authorize the expenditure of Rs21 Billion for the general elections, it cannot be accepted.
-
In terms of the system of parliamentary democracy envisaged by the Constitution the Government of the day must command the confidence of the majority of the National Assembly at all times. Furthermore, given that the office of Prime Minister has primacy (who is declared by Article 91(1) to be the chief executive of the Federation), this also means that the Prime Minister must enjoy the confidence of the majority of the National Assembly at all times.