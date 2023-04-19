Xiaomi’s latest offering is going to be game-changer in smartphone photography

Xiaomi has just launched its latest flagship device, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, and it’s set to shake up the smartphone industry once again.

Boasting cutting-edge imaging technology and top-of-the-line hardware, this phone is sure to impress even the most discerning tech enthusiasts.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s standout feature is its incredible camera system, which is sure to make all other smartphone cameras look like child’s play.

Also read: This gaming mouse fits your hand like glove

The primary camera features a 50MP 1-inch IMX989 sensor and a 23mm lens that is optically stabilized, while the remaining three cameras use the latest 50MP IMX858 sensor.

But that’s not all – the Xiaomi 13 Ultra also comes with a gorgeous 6.73-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels (QHD+), an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz.

It’s equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, with storage options of up to 1TB.

Also read: European Space Agency chief eyes tapping private industry partners

And don’t worry about the phone overheating – Xiaomi has implemented its self-developed Loo LiquidCool technology, which utilizes an aerospace-grade toroidal cooling mechanism and a vapor chamber to keep the Snapdragon chip running efficiently.

But perhaps the most impressive feature of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is its antibacterial nanotech silicon-infused leather back panel, which is capable of inhibiting 99% of bacteria.

That’s right – this phone is not only sleek and powerful, but also hygienic.

With prices starting at just $870, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is can be worth considering for anyone in the market for a new smartphone.