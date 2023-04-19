Aayush Sharma starrer ‘Ruslaan,’ an action-packed film

Aayush Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Sushrii Mishra’s upcoming masala action entertainer finally has a title - Ruslaan. The makers have also released a motion poster featuring Aayush Sharma, showcasing his suave and svelte look as the lead character with an unmatched swag.

The film, which is currently in post-production, promises to have a lot of stylized action, and the motion poster draws attention to the two most important aspects of the character’s life - guitar and guns.

Produced by KK Radhamohan under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, the film will mark Sushrii Mishraa’s big debut. Notably, South star Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade of Chak De India fame will also be seen in pivotal roles. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, Ruslaan is scheduled to release in 2023.

The film’s title announcement and motion poster were eagerly awaited by fans of Aayush Sharma, who had previously been referring to the film as AS04. Aayush Sharma had shared a short teaser on his birthday last year, giving audiences a glimpse of his character. Now, with the film’s shoot wrapped up, the actor has finally unveiled the name of the film.

Aayush Sharma took to social media to share a video hinting at the title reveal before unveiling the motion poster. The film promises to be an action-packed entertainer with Aayush Sharma’s character bringing an unmatched swag to the screen. With the addition of South star Jagapathi Babu and Chak De India fame Vidya Malavade, the film has raised expectations among the audience. With the title and motion poster out, fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Aayush Sharma in his new avatar in Ruslaan.