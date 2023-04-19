President again returns bill aimed at curtailing CJP’s powers

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 seeking to clip the chief justice of Pakistan’s (CJP) powers without his signature, saying that that the matter was now subjudice.

The judicial reforms bill garnered significant support in the National Assembly, passing with an overwhelming majority. Both opposition and government members expressed strong support for the bill, while some independent members raised concerns about its impact on the judiciary. It is worth mentioning that the bill enjoyed broad-based support from different stakeholders.

The 8-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, while hearing the petitions against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure Bill) 2023, stopped the implementation of the Act, and observed that whether the bill is signed by the President or not, it will not be implemented in either case.

The written order explicitly mentioned that the court does not have the authority to suspend any law, and expressed concerns that the bill may compromise the independence of the judiciary.

The proposed legislation, known as the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, aims to curtail the authority of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take suo motu notice in an individual capacity, while granting retrospective right of appeal in all suo motu cases.