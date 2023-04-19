Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren team up for ‘White Bird’

Gillian Anderson and Helen Mirren, two renowned actresses, are set to star in the upcoming film “White Bird.” The movie tells the heartwarming story of a young Jewish girl’s courage and the kindness of strangers who helped her during the Holocaust.

“White Bird” is based on the graphic novel of the same name by R.J. Palacio. The story follows a young girl named Julian who is hidden by a group of strangers in occupied France during World War II. The strangers risk their own lives to protect Julian, who must learn to navigate a world filled with danger and uncertainty.

Gillian Anderson plays the role of Julian’s grandmother, who recounts the story to her granddaughter. Anderson was drawn to the project because of its message of kindness and the importance of standing up for what is right. She believes the story is particularly relevant in today’s world, where kindness and empathy are needed more than ever.

Helen Mirren plays Madame Ramire, the woman who takes Julian in and protects her. Mirren believes that the story of “White Bird” is an important one to tell, particularly as anti-Semitism and other forms of hate continue to be prevalent around the world.

The director of the film, Marc Forster, praised the two actresses for their incredible performances, stating that their chemistry on screen was a joy to watch. He also noted that the story of “White Bird” was a difficult one to tell, but one that was important to share.

The film is set to be released later this year and is already generating buzz in the film industry. Fans of Palacio’s graphic novel are excited to see the story brought to life on the big screen, and Anderson and Mirren’s involvement has only added to the excitement.

“White Bird” promises to be a heartwarming and inspiring film that highlights the power of courage and kindness in the face of adversity. With two powerhouse actresses in the lead roles, audiences are sure to be captivated by this powerful story.