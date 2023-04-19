Ayushmann Khurrana, Rochak Kohli, Bhushan Kumar reunite for ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is teaming up with composer Rochak Kohli and music mogul Bhushan Kumar for a new romantic single, “Raatan Kaaliyan.” This collaboration marks their reunion after the success of chart-toppers like “Mitti Di Khushboo,” “Yahi Hoon Main,” and “Chan Kitthan.”

Khurrana was immediately drawn to Kohli’s rendition of the song, which was penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma. Kumar praised Khurrana for his singing and acting abilities and expressed his excitement for the trio’s upcoming release.

Khurrana, who is set to perform in Dubai on April 23rd, has revealed that he will be debuting “Raatan Kaaliyan” at the concert. He promises the song will tug at listeners’ heartstrings with its addictive beat and deeply reflective lyrics.

Kohli, who has a long-standing relationship with T-Series and Khurrana, is equally excited about the release of the new single, predicting that it will be a big hit.

For Khurrana, music has always been a source of inspiration, and he is eager to share his latest soulful creation with his fans. He hopes that “Raatan Kaaliyan” will be just as magical as his previous collaborations with Kohli.

This exciting collaboration between Khurrana, Kohli, and Kumar promises to bring audiences another unforgettable and soulful romantic melody.