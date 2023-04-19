Iftikhar Ahmed gets promotion of 10 places in T20 batters ranking

Pakistan Cricket Team’s middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed got promoted to 44th place from 54th, after rising 10 spots whereas Haris Rauf overtook Shadab Khan to become the best ranked Pakistani bowler in ICC T20 rankings.

Iftikhar Ahmed scored 60 runs off 24 balls in the third T20 international against New Zealand, which almost gave Pakistan 3-0 series win.

But his heroics gave him promotion of 10 ranks in the ranking. But Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam still remain the highest ranked batters by a big margin.

Muhammad Rizwan remained in the second position but lost 13 points, as he had 811 points before the series and has 798 points now.

Skipper Babar Azam also did not change the place, but gained 14 points, as he had 755 points before series and after scoring a century in the second match, he got 14 points.

Haris Rauf gained five places in the ranking, as he was 16 before the series and got promoted to 11th place.

Shadab Khan got demoted due to his promotion, who was highest ranked Pakistani bowler before the series, and came down to 13th place from 12th.