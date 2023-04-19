This gaming mouse fits your hand like glove

Formify, a Toronto-based company, is revolutionizing the way we use computer mice by creating custom designs that perfectly fit every user’s unique hand.

Using machine learning algorithms, the company can create a mouse that matches the shape and contour of your hand just by analyzing a photo of it.

This process is similar to Dr. Scholl’s custom 3D-printed shoe inserts, which were created using photos of users’ feet.

The Formify Mouse is made using HP’s Multi-Jet Fusion technology and comes with a choice of five different grip textures.

Also read: European Space Agency chief eyes tapping private industry partners

The hardware includes Kailh GM 8.0 micro switches, a 26,000 DPI optical sensor, and a rechargeable battery.

The mouse is estimated to weigh around 55 grams on average, but this will vary depending on the size of each user’s hand.

While the limited “Super Early Bird” pricing on Kickstarter starts at $142, the full pricing is expected to be closer to $179.

Also read: WhatsApp threatens to end service

If you’re a professional gamer or just someone who wants a perfectly fitted mouse, Formify’s custom designs are worth checking out.

However, as with any crowdfunded product, there may be unforeseen delays, so keep that in mind when placing your order.