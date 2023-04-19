CJP stresses parliament’s role in drafting laws ‘in compliance with Constitution’

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday stressed the importance of Parliament in enacting robust laws that align with the standards of country’s constitution to guide force for Pakistan’s progress and peace, in line with the Constitution.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the National Assembly, CJP Umar Ata Bandial expressed regret for his absence at the Parliament’s Golden Jubilee ceremony, citing prior judicial commitments as the reason.

He stated that the constitution assigns the power and main responsibility of making laws in the state to the Parliament.

In the letter, he also stated that the Constitution states that our laws determine our fate in terms of accomplishing our political, social, and economic objectives.

The CJP also conveyed his well wishes, expressing the hope that the parliament would enact laws that adhere to the standards of the Constitution of Pakistan. He further emphasised the importance of these laws guiding the nation towards development, prosperity, and peace.