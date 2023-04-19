Mickey Arthur reunites with Pakistan team in Rawalpindi

Pakistan Cricket Team’s consultant Mickey Arthur met the players of Pakistan team once again, after a long time in Rawalpindi, ahead of the fourth T20 International between the hosts and New Zealand.

Mickey Arthur, who remained with team in the past for three years, from 2016 to 2019 worked with Imad Wasim, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi and others in the past.

He was excited to meet the newcomers like Saim Ayub, Zaman Khan, Ihsanullah and others as well.

Mickey Arthur will remain with the team for two days only, he will travel to England again on 20 April, to join the Derbyshire county.

He also signed Pakistan’s young batter Haider Ali for Derbyshire, who scored fifty on his debut and aims to make comeback in the team.

Pakistan had won Champions Trophy in 2017 under Mickey Arthur’s guidance and also became No.1 Test and T20 team in his tenure.

He would be available with the team for 2023 World Cup in India and the staff suggested by him would be with the team.